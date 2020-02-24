By Nancy Montgomery

The Feb. 12, 2020, Village of Georgetown Council Meeting continued the discussion between Rumpke and village councilmembers. Tyler Rumpke, operations manager of the Rumpke landfill at Georgetown, gave an update to council on the efforts to address council’s concerns previously expressed.

These include working on improvements to their wheel wash station, an auditor at the exit gate checking for any loose trash, also pressure washing the wheels and wheel wells of all trucks going out of the gates to prevent loose clutter on the roads, and continuing to improve the landfill and gas system. He expressed his appreciation for everyone’s patience.

Councilmember Wade Highlander inquired about the trucks not being covered when they pull out of the landfill. Mr. Rumpke responded, “We have communicated to our third party haulers to make sure those tarps are back on and the tailgates shut. I’ve seen some that are open and doors are open and I’ve communicated to the companies they are to coach their drivers on that.”

Highlander also asked about the road condition. Mr Rumpke replied, “ We have a street sweeper and a box attachment for a bobcat. We also have eyes on the road to tell them if they need to go back out.”

Councilmember Kelly Cornette asked about the continued presence of the odor and what they’ve done since the last meeting to address it. Rumpke assured her, “Any odor complaints that come to us are logged and we have a checklist to go over all of the systems in place to prevent those smells.”

J.T. Westfield, Georgetown site engineer, added, “We’ve sent out kind of an action plan to address the odors. As of today we have moved the deodorizer up to the top of the hill and that Is now fully functional so that part of the action plan is completed. We mentioned the installation of the 12-15 extraction wells. We have completed the scope of work we wanted to complete. That scope has been sent out to potential contractors so we hope to hear back by the end of February and the contractors chosen by early March.” It will then depend on the contractor’s schedule.

When asked by Councilmember Highlander if the road conditions would be completely taken care of, Mr. Rumpke answered that he can’t predict the future, but he believes it will improve significantly.

In other business, Mike Click, former State Highway Patrolman and part-time coroners investigator, has been hired as the Zoning Enforcement Officer. His phone number is 937-378-6395 X 1005 for information or complaints. He will have an email eventually. The council passed a resolution to allow him to carry a gun.

A resolution was passed to adopt the Council Priorities and Strategic Initiatives which came out of a recent council retreat. The retreat report including the initiatives will be posted on the village website.

The Utilities Committee is looking at a village-wide safety ordinance addressing trash on the roadway such as mowed grass. They are also working on a street condition ordinance.

The Communities Development Committee discussed a master plan for the park. A post will be put on the Village Facebook page asking citizens what amenities they would like to see at the park. The committee is also looking at a new logo for the village.

The Planning Commission is preparing to go through the zoning ordinance to be sure it is clear and no inconsistencies exist.

The Community Improvement Corp. is looking at what they can do about dilapidated buildings and making loans available to local businesses.

Councilman Clift announced profits for Kegs for a Cause this year will go to redo the basketball court at the park. It will be held July 25 from 5 PM to Midnight. The Sunburners will be back this year. He also asked about where the village is with the fiber optics process. Administrator Thompson reported he hopes to write and post the RFP in early March.

Councilman Guenther reminded citizens they are responsible for the sidewalks on their property and that there is a matching fund for sidewalk repairs up to $2000 ($1000 match). The Utilities Commission is also working on a village-wide safety ordinance about trash in the street such as mowed grass.

Councilman Cornette requested the agenda again be posted on the Village Facebook page. Administrator Thompson answered, “As long as council and the public understand we frequently just throw this agenda together before the meeting. We are trying to do better.” Mayor Cahall pointed out the agenda may change, but it would give the public an idea of what is going to be discussed. Administrator Thompson agreed to post it. She also asked about better publicizing Efficiency Smart as had been previously discussed. He said he will look into a flyer and being sure new residents and businesses get the information. The information is available in the utility office for anyone interested.

Councilmember Cornette brought up again the sleeping conditions at the firehouse. Administrator Thompson talked to an architect but said he preferred to let Chief Rockey handle any short term fixes.