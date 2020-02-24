Patsy Clark, 75

Pasty Ellen Clark of Williamsburg, OH went to be with our Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born to the late John and Norma (nee Phillips) Cleaveland on October 16, 1944 in Mariemont, OH.

Pasty is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years James F. Clark; her loving children Susan Fields of Batavia, OH, James Clark of Amelia, OH, and Justin Clark of Amelia, OH; her adored grandchildren Abagail, Kaleb, and Sophia Clark; and her caring brothers Lynn Cleaveland and Craig Cleaveland.

Pasty was a member of the New Harmony United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her but will never be forgotten.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the New Harmony United Methodist Church located at 1445 New Harmony Shiloh Rd, Williamsburg, OH 45176.

Memorial donations may be directed to the New Harmony United Methodist Church, or Hospice of Hope, Maysville, KY.