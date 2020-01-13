Carol Ruth Dick, 84 of Williamsburg, Ohio and formerly of Casey County, Kentucky died Friday, January 10, 2020 at her residence. She worked primarily at Senco Products and Ethicon before her retirement and attended the First Baptist Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Carol was born August 19, 1935 in Liberty Kentucky the daughter of the late Cecil Clements and Amy Juanita (McKamey) Herren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Larry Dick, one brother – Ronald Clements, one sister- Wilma McFarland and family member of the heart – Ruby Murphy.

Mrs. Dick is survived by one daughter – Susan (Cain) Jackson and husband Alan of Mt. Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Amy Kenneda and husband Garrett of Williamsburg, Ohio, Robyn French of Williamsburg, Ohio, Brooke Bingamon and husband Clint of Hamersville, Ohio and Jordan Jackson and wife Jill of Williamsburg, Ohio: fourteen super special great grandchildren – Willow, Spencer, Xavier and Piper Kenneda, Emily, Ethan and Colton French, Owen, Liz, Rebecca and Phoebe Bingamon and Sydney, Payton and Mason Jackson; three brothers – Dale Herren of Williamsburg, Ohio, Gary Herren of Berea, Kentucky and Larry Herren of Liberty, Kentucky; four sisters – Lila Owens of Milford, Ohio, Kaye Fain of Goshen, Ohio, Diane Williams of Yosemite, Kentucky and Nancy Lee of Mt. Washington, Kentucky and family member of the heart – Haskell Murphy of Liberty, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 277, Mt. Orab OH 45154.

