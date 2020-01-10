Mary Ruth (Curtis) Browning, age 84 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a member of the Seaman Church of Christ in Seaman, Ohio and after relocating to Williamsburg, Ohio she attended the Sardinia Church of Christ in Sardinia, Ohio. Mary Ruth was known as a wonderful cook, housekeeper and the Queen of her family. She loved to travel, work in her vegetable & flower gardens and enjoyed entertaining her extended family. She was always ready for a road trip, phone call or visit from a child, grandchild or friend. After many years helping her husband manage the work of a family dairy farm and raising her family, Mary worked at Clermont Mercy Hospital (reluctantly retiring at age 79) and still kept in contact with many of her Mercy friends and co-workers. She was so loved and will be missed by so many friends and family. Mary Ruth was born March 21, 1935 in Lewis County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Hubert Mitchell and Nettie (Ackley) Curtis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Raymond L. Browning; two brothers – William Ray Curtis and Eldon Dean Curtis and son-in-law – Mark Edward Abel.

Mrs. Browning is survived by two sons – James Paul Browning and wife Janet of Batavia, Ohio and Charles Edward Browning and wife Sue of Hamilton, Ohio; three daughters – Karen Earick and husband Tim of Owensville, Ohio, Rebecca Ruth Abel of Cincinnati, Ohio and Rachel Reardon and husband Robert of Charlotte, North Carolina; one sister – Maxine Curtis Scott of Seaman, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Jill Browning, James Nicholas Browning (Jessica), Ashlee Browning Crouse, Caylah Browning Pritchett (Tim and family), Chelsey Holland (Jay and family), Caitlin Couch (Patrick), Elizabeth Earick (Travis Dykes),

Justin Abel, Courtney Abel (Jeff Kolenski ), Jessica Browning Holley (Jacob) and Baileigh Evan Reardon; five great grandchildren – Ava Crouse, Brogan Crouse, Gabriella Couch, Lainey Reece Holley and Lucas Isaac Browning and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Gene Toole will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Cherry Fork Cemetery near Winchester, Ohio.

If desired, memorials can be made to: Hospice of Cincinnati/Anderson, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230, Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Dr, Grundy, VA 24614 or to the James Sauls Homeless Shelter, 2403 Old State Route 32, Batavia, OH 45103.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com