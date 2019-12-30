Rose Marie (Wiesenhofer) Addis, age 56 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a bus driver for Clermont Senior Services. Rose was born April 10, 1963 in Wilmington, Ohio the daughter of the late Richard and Rosalee (Walker) Wiesenhofer.

Mrs. Addis is survived by her husband – Chris Addis; three children – Angela Pollitt and husband Jason of Williamsburg, Ohio, Crystal Meyer and husband Jim of Amelia, Ohio and David Bowers and wife Bethany of Bargersville, Indiana; nine grandchildren – Mikayla, Dakota, Kaitlyn and Zackary Pollitt, Robert Shelton and Mya, Alivia, Elaina and Jessica Bowers; two sisters – Barb Woodruff and husband Mark of Blanchester, Ohio and Anna Hetrick of Indiana and step-mother – Julie Wiesenhofer of Indiana.

Following cremation, funeral services will be held at a later date at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 or help save a life and donate blood at any Hoxworth Blood Center.

