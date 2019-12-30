Frederick H. Lampe of Fayetteville, OH passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born June 20, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Frederick Herman Gerard Lampe and Mary Grace (Nee McCleary) Lampe.

Frederick is survived by his loving wife Mattie Lampe, his caring children Fred (Amy) Lampe of Cincinnati, OH, Susan (Barry) Haynes of Cincinnati, OH, Tanya (Tim) Harrington of St. Petersburg, FL, June (Tom) Wolf of Fairfield Twp, OH; his cherished grandchildren Brian, Jay, Megan, Heather, Barry Jr., Amanda, Bradley, Shannon, Samantha, Jonathan, and Benjamin, and his adored great grandchild Henry.

Frederick was retired from Gibson Greeting Cards; he was involved in Brown County Senior Citizens Center, and a member of St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici Parish located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118, family and friends received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Father Tom Bolte officiating.

Memorial Donations (in lieu of flowers) may be directed to St. Angela Merici Parish located at 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118 (513) 875-5020 or Sisters of Mercy McAuley Convent located at 1768 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224 (513) 681-2100

