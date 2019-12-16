Editor’s Note: The News Democrat received the following press release via e-mail.

Brown County Assistant Prosecutor and elected State Board of Education Member Nick Owens has filed his candidate petition for the Ohio House of Representatives – 66th District Republican Primary Election to be held on March 17, 2020. Nick Owens, who grew up in Batavia and is a current resident of Georgetown, released the following statement after the filing of his petition with the Clermont County Board of Elections.

“For a representative democracy to properly thrive we must elect candidates who will serve their constituents instead of the Columbus insiders and lobbyists. Far too often our elected officials make their policy decisions based on their personal livelihoods and those who donate immense sums to their campaigns. This is exactly what is wrong with politics and what needs to immediately stop. Public service should be to the citizens not to one’s self,” stated Ohio House of Representatives candidate Nick Owens.

Candidate Nick Owens further stated, “I have a strong track record in standing up for the citizens. As an assistant prosecutor I have personally prosecuted thousands of cases, both misdemeanors and felonies, including prosecuting an individual who is currently serving seven consecutive life sentences in prison for sexually abusing children. As an elected State Board of Education Member, I led the fight to hold the now defunct online charter school ECOT accountable for misspending $80 million in taxpayer dollars at the expense of children. Further, in Brown County, I personally exposed and called attention to the case of an elected official who was not showing up for work and actually had another full-time government job in another county. The citizens deserve elected officials who show up and do the work they are elected to do.”

Owens concluded with the following, “Standing up for what matters at times takes tremendous courage and leadership. As my track record shows, I will always fight for the interests of the constituents of the 66th District in the halls of the Capitol and the not for the power brokers and political insiders.”

Additionally, upon the filing of his nominating petition Nick Owens released the following quotes from individuals who have endorsed his candidacy:

“It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside Nick Owens for the last seven years. As an Assistant Prosecutor, Nick has worked tirelessly and aggressively to protect the citizens of Brown County. A man of honesty and integrity, Nick Owens will always stand up for what is right, even when it is not the path of least resistance. I am excited to endorse Nick Owens as a candidate for State Representative of our 66th District. In Nick, we can be confident that we have a voice in Columbus that will stand strong for his constituents,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

“As the Sheriff of Brown County, I have the opportunity to work closely with Assistant Prosecutor Nick Owens. His professionalism is exceptional and I endorse him as a candidate for State Representative of the Ohio 66th District. Let’s put Nick Owens to work for us at the Statehouse,” stated Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis is currently deployed in the Middle East as a Major General in the United States Army. Sheriff Ellis’ endorsement of Nick Owens was received prior to his designation as active duty status.

“Nick Owens is who we need representing us in Columbus. I fully endorse Nick Owens. We personally stood together this year at the Statehouse advocating for legislative change to require county elected officials to show up to work. Nick will never let us down and will always put the citizens first – even when facing tremendous pressure,” stated Brown County Commissioner Barry Woodruff.

“I fully support Nick Owens to be our next State Representative because he shares my views of less government and will bring forth the fresh ideas that we desperately need in Ohio. Nick is also relentless in his pursuit of honesty and integrity in the Republican Party, both at the state and local level,” stated Ed McCoy, founder of the Free Amelia PAC and originator of the petition to dissolve the Village of Amelia.

Owens grew up in Batavia and attended Batavia Local Schools from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 2003. While in high school, Mr. Owens attended college full-time as a postsecondary student at the University of Cincinnati’s Clermont College. As a student on the University of Cincinnati’s main campus, he was a student equipment manager for the Bearcat football team. In 2005, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Real Estate. He was the first person in his immediate family to graduate with a college degree.

Upon graduating from college, Mr. Owens began his public service career as an aide to his local Member of Congress, ultimately working both in the Cincinnati and Washington, D.C. offices. In 2010, he left his congressional staff position and began law school at the University of Dayton School of Law, where he graduated in just two years.

In 2012, Mr. Owens was admitted to the practice of law in the state of Ohio. He accepted a position working as assistant prosecuting attorney in Brown County, where he currently works. As a prosecutor, he was instrumental in the founding of the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force. Additionally, he volunteers his time as a coach for the Western Brown High School Mock Trial team, which has qualified for the state competition.

In November 2016, Mr. Owens was elected to the State Board of Education for a four-year term, as such he represents 17 counties and more than one million constituents in southern Ohio. Additionally, Mr. Owens serves as a trustee to the US Grant Homestead Association. Mr. Owens lives in Georgetown with his wife, Brittany, a fellow attorney, and their infant son, Samuel.