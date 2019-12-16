Charles Breeze indicted

By Wayne Gates

Charles Breeze’s legal case has been delayed while he recovers from a possible stroke.

Breeze was recently charged along with his wife Margaret with the long term starvation and abuse of an 11 year old girl near Georgetown.

He was indicted on Nov. 14, but was hospitalized in the University of Cincinnati Hospital before he could be arrested.

“It looks like the case will be delayed while this process plays out,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin.

“The hospital is saying that Breeze needs to be in a longer term care facility.”

Breeze is expected to be brought back to Brown County for arraignment at some point in the future. At that hearing, Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler will determine where Breeze will go from there.

“If he has to go into a longer term healthcare facility, it will be a place where he will be locked down. He is in custody and he will remain in custody,” said Corbin.

“He has been indicted. There is a warrant for his arrest. We are ready to prosecute. So when he is ready, our goal is to proceed and see justice done.”

The 11 year old girl weighed 47 pounds when found in September by CPS investigators. She was allegedly kept in a separate trailer from the home, barricaded inside and under video surveillance.

Breeze was indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on Nov. 14 on two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Endangering Children and one count of Felonious Assault.

Those are the same charges his wife Margaret faces. She is in the Brown County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Corbin told The Brown County Press in a recent interview that the investigation into the situation is far from over and that more people could possibly face charges in the case.

“There is information continuing to come in with people offering up information. If it’s determined that other individuals were present and not doing anything to help or were participating in what was occurring, then they will face possible criminal charges,” he said.

A Child Protective Services investigator went to the home following a call from an online teacher and removed the girl from the Breeze home.

She was taken to Mt. Orab Mercy and then to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, where she remained for two weeks.