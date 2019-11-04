Raymond J. Healey, 83 of Williamsburg passed away on October 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Sharon (Bruce) Boswell, Michelle (John) McGlothin, & Melissa Healey, sons Richard (Karen), Ronald (Tammy) and Robert (Mary) Healey, step children Sherry (Dave) Crocker, Rodney (Georgia) Moore, Ralph (Linda) Moore and J R (Vickie) Griffith. 26 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren. sisters Lois Mitchell and Maxine Ellis also survive.

Funeral services will be Monday November 4, 2019 12:00 PM at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church in Williamsburg.

Visitation will be Sunday Evening November 3, 2019 6:00-8:00PM at the church. Burial in Williamsburg Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home Sardinia Ohio serving the family.