James Madison Arnold V, 81, died peacefully October 29, 2019 at his home in Aberdeen, Ohio. He had a multitude of life experiences. Entering the military in 1958, he was a Master Sergeant with the United States Army, a Vietnam War Veteran, an Army recruiter and he retired from his services after returning from his final trip to Germany in 1978. He later attended the University of Cincinnati, started his own insurance company, Arnold and Arnold in Ripley, Ohio, was a school bus driver, a member of the Ripley Life Squad, the Ohio Tobacco Museum, the Ripley Kiwanis Club, the Ripley Lions Club and the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367, served on the Ripley Board of Public Affairs, the town council and was faithful to attend any event held in the Village of Ripley. He was born June 21, 1938 in Englewood, New Jersey the son of the late James and Mary (Singleton) Arnold, IV. At age 7, his family traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio and by age 9, he was placed into an orphanage where he would eventually be united with his foster family, the late Willard and Betty (Stevenson) Thackston. He grew up working on the farm, helping wherever help was needed, a trait that followed him throughout his life. It was when he met the love of his life, Marcia Beiting that he decided to settle in Ripley, Ohio. They built their home and prepared for retirement. Later, Jim would move to the country in Aberdeen, Ohio where he rarely wanted to leave the final home he built. Besides his parents and foster parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 25 years, Marcia (Beiting) Arnold, one sister – Sue Everson, two brothers-in-law – Ken Everson and Jim York, one sister-in-law – Judith Beiting and great friends – Ed & Edie Fath.

Mr. Arnold is survived by one son – Robin Arnold and wife Sharon of Fairfield, Ohio; two daughters- Kathleen Huesman and significant other Russ Romme of Anderson, Ohio and Michelle Arnold of Aberdeen, Ohio; grandchildren – Russ, Matthew (Ashley) and Chase Huesman, Nicole (Nick) Huerner, Chelsea (Sean) Smith and special granddaughter – Jamie (Donnie) Brierly; great-grandchildren -Gemma and Ava Huerner, Elvira Huesman, Xaylie (Papaw’s Angel) and Addilynn Brierly, his very special “buddy” Colton James Brierly and one more great-grandson (Asher) due in January; considered granddaughter – Ashley Temple Fuchs; considered great-grandchildren – John and Barbara Perraut; one brother -David Thackston and wife Sue of Copper City, Florida; one sister – Molly York of Dayton, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Robert Beiting of Farmington, Michigan; many nieces and nephews; special friends – Donnie and Connie Brierly and Dan Price and many more wonderful friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio with veterans services by the Courts – Fussnecker American Legion Post #367 of Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Ohio Tobacco Museum or the Ripley Lions Club.

