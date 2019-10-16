Harold Leon Lightner, age 78 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired construction worker. Mr. Lightner was born November 30, 1940 in Levanna, Ohio the son of the late Johnathan and Margaret (Bruce) Lightner. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of forty-seven years – Rayve Lee Lightner; one daughter – Tammy Lightner; one brother – Donald Lightner; three sisters – Katherine Kinder, Mary Ann Cornelius and Carol Jean Lightner.

Mr. Lightner is survived by three daughters – Janet Butler (Tim) of Maysville, Kentucky, Charlotte Clark (Alan) of Columbus, Ohio and Cassandra Mitchell (Ryan) of Ripley, Ohio; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters – Virginia Dunkin and Regina Boone (Doug), both of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Reggie Lightner (Mindy) and Billy Lightner (Jane), both of Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Tim Butler will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, October 18. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

