Kenneth William Daugherty, age 65 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, October 4, 2019 at The Laurels of Blanchester in Blanchester, Ohio. Kenneth was born December 12, 1953 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Charles and Mary (Shanks) Daugherty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion – Wanda Moore.

Mr. Daugherty is survived by two brothers – James Daugherty of Williamsburg, Ohio and Michael Daugherty; two sisters – Brenda Daugherty of Amelia, Ohio and Sandy Ruarke of Mt. Orab, Ohio; cousin – Michele Lyons of Leesburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; friends – Cody Clemons, Paula Traylor and Susan Traylor all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Joy Cohorn of Bethel, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Joe Strunk will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 or to the Brown County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 228, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com