Randall Tucker, 68

Randall “Randy” Tucker passed away October 2, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Randy was born August 20, 1951 in Huntington, West Virginia to Harvey and Jacqueline (Roberts) Tucker. He was raised in Ashland, Kentucky and was a 1969 graduate of Fairview High School and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. Randy was in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War Era and his duties included working as a Medical Administrative Specialist and an Honor Guard. Randy had a wonderful sense of humor which he shared with everyone he met. Laughter and joy were Randy’s gift to the world.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and son, Randy. He is survived by his two sisters – Sue (Joe) Horton and Rebecca (Jeff) Fite as well as his beloved nieces and nephew – Sarah Fite, Emily Fite and Ethan (Shelby) Fite. Randy also loved his extended family too numerous to list and they loved him.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Anyone desiring to honor Randy’s memory may donate to any animal rescue organization or to Our Daily Bread Ministries, P.O. Box 2222, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49501-2222.

