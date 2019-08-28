It’s that time of the year once again! The time of year when Georgetown football fans put on their black and gold spirit wear and head to the gridiron to show their support for this year’s Titans.

Local sports history was made last year as the Georgetown Titans football program fielded its first team of varsity players with one player becoming the first college football signee of Georgetown High School, and the Titans are back on the gridiron this fall to compete in their second year at the varsity level.

The Georgetown Titans football program rolled out last year thanks to a group of locals who made it their goal to bring a football program to their community. Among those taking the lead to get the program started was the Titans’ varsity head coach Dan Bolington.

Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School does not sponsor a football program, so getting the program up and running without school sponsorship was quite a challenge for those involved.

Fortunately, many junior high and high school students from the area were eager to join, and a number of businesses and organizations from the Georgetown community provided their support. What had been a long-time dream for some in Georgetown was quickly becoming a reality, and when it came time for the Friday night lights, the Titans took to the field with great pride as members of the first varsity football team of their community with their home field located at Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown.

In their first season in the fall of 2018, the Georgetown Titans finished third in the Southern Ohio Independent League with a respectable overall record of 4-4, a season in which their standout wide receiver and 2019 Georgetown High School graduate Alex Bolington would go on to sign with the College of Mount St. Joseph football team.

The Titans graduated a very skilled crew of athletes from last year’s team that included running back Finn Tomlin, quarterback Kyle Cornette, and Alex Bolington; but this year’s Titan seniors are ready to step up and fill some big shoes.

Among the Titans’ key returners this fall are seniors Colby Evans (tight end, linebacker), Corey Bolington (offensive line, defensive line), Collin Sexton (quarterback), and Josh McKinzie.

“We finished 4-4 last season, and we’re looking to improve on that,” said Dan Bolington.

According to Dan Bolington, numbers are good in the program’s second year with around 30-35 players.

The program will once again only consist of a high school varsity and junior high team, with hopes of putting together younger teams in future years.

Last year’s Titans started off their season by taking on the 2017 SOIL champions of West Union in week one, and this year they will kick off their season by taking on the 2018 SOIL champions of the Southern Buckeye Youth Football Program (Eastern Brown County) on Aug. 23 at Koehler Field on Hockman Road outside of Russellville.

“I’d rather play the best right off the rip anyway,” Dan Bolington said of the season opener.

The Titans suffered a loss (70-12) in their Aug. 23 season opener to the Warriors at Koehler Field, but there were some highlight moments for the varsity squad of Georgetown in their first game of 2019, including an 80-yard kick off return for a touchdown by Xavier Long, and a 65-yard touchdown pass from Collin Sexton to Logan White.

Expect much improvement out of this year’s Titans as the season rolls along and they gain more experience at the varsity level.

Georgetown head football coach Dan Bolington instructs his Titans during their season opener against the Southern Buckeye Warriors, Aug. 23. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_bolington-and-titans.jpg Georgetown head football coach Dan Bolington instructs his Titans during their season opener against the Southern Buckeye Warriors, Aug. 23. Georgetown’s Kolby Evans kicks off a new season for the Titans during the season opener on Aug. 23. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_kolby-evans-kickoff.jpg Georgetown’s Kolby Evans kicks off a new season for the Titans during the season opener on Aug. 23.