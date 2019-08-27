Home Special Publications Brown County Football Preview – 2019 Special Publications Brown County Football Preview – 2019 August 27, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments Georgetown overcast clouds enter location 37.8 ° F 37.8 ° 37.8 ° 75 % 1.6mph 100 % Thu 41 ° Fri 35 ° Sat 33 ° Sun 35 ° Mon 42 ° Popular Articles Faith & Family Easter 2024 March 27, 2024 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020