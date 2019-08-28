It is with great sadness that the family of Brandi Jade Murray announces her passing after a tremendous battle. On Wednesday, August 14th, 2019, Brandi Jade Murray, mother, daughter, granddaughter, and sister passed away suddenly at home. Leaving us behind at only the age of 22. Brandi will be forever remembered by her precious angel Arianna Jade Beamer, her parents Charles and Kelly Murray, by her grandparents – Glenda Gabbard, Dennis and Linda Mayne, and Charles and Edith Murray, and by her sister Danielle (Nathan) Guenther and her brothers Charlie Murray and Andrew Messer. Brandi will also be forever remembered by her nephews Carter and Jaxtyn Guenther and her niece Jazmyn Murray, and everyones life she touched.

https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Murray-BRandi.jpg