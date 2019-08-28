Douglas Peter Link, son of Milton Peter Link, Jr. and Elizabeth Cramer Link, and longtime Mt. Orab resident, departed this life on July 30, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Anthony and Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Jane Frowine; three children, Mona Ohmart (Bryon), Jenni Link (Mason Colby) and Peter Link (Anne Sawyer); six stepchildren, Melanie Taggert (Curtis), Eric Young, Josh Young, Laurel Berk (Michael), Emma Frowine, and Adam Frowine (Annie Lawson); and fourteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two beloved nephews, Marshall Link (Rebecca) and Tucker Link (Paige), and dear friends too numerous to list.

Doug was a farmer, carpenter, musician, historian, and mentor. He was an avid reader and writer with an amazing mental catalog of song lyrics and a truly impressive shirt collection. In his lifetime, he remodeled dozens of homes around Southwestern Ohio, planted hundreds of trees, fed thousands of birds, and made his friends and family laugh millions of times. He contributed to the charity work of the Ursulines of Brown County for many years, serving on the Quilt Fair and Buildings and Grounds Committees, on the Chatfield College Board of Trustees, and as a volunteer for Hope Emergency Services. He earned his AA from Chatfield, his BA in History from the College of Mount Saint Joseph, and his MA in History from the University of Cincinnati before returning to Chatfield as Professor and Chair of the History Department. In 2014, he was awarded the Sr. Agatha Fitzgerald, OSU Excellence in Teaching Award, named for his longtime friend and mentor, who also survives him.

A private memorial will be held with burial in Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be sent to Hope Emergency Services, P.O. Box 214, Fayetteville, OH 45118.