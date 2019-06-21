Linda L. Thacker, age 65 of Ripley, Ohio, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a registered nurse at Clermont Mercy Hospital, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Mrs. Thacker was born June 26, 1953 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Alley and Rita (Haitz) Rossman.

Mrs. Thacker is survived by her loving husband of thirty-seven years – Homer E. Thacker, Jr.; one son – Scott W. Thacker and wife Melissa of Hillsboro, Ohio; one brother – Jim Rossman of Ripley, Ohio and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 24 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com