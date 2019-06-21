Matthew Blair Spires, age 48 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, June 17, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. He was a carpenter. Mr. Spires was born February 20, 1971 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Rosemary (Baird) Spires of Williamsburg, Ohio and the late James Edward Spires. He was also preceded in death by a grandmother – Geneva Baird.

Mr. Spires is survived by his mother Rosemary Spires of Williamsburg, Ohio; his significant other – Tammy Hauke of Ripley, Ohio; three children – Jessica Marie Spires of Aberdeen, Ohio, Devon Blair Spires of Aberdeen, Ohio and Austin Matthew Alexander of Manchester, Ohio; three grandchildren – Ian Christopher Frankenhoff, Jayce Edwin Frankenhoff and Rayleigh Marie Caudill; one sister – Rachael Linn Spires (Brandon Grant) of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Charles Andrew Spires (April) of Georgetown, Ohio; his aunt – Rebecca Baird of Georgetown, Ohio, several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, the family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday.

