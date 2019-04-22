Track and field teams from 15 high schools ventured to Georgetown on April 16 to compete in this year’s Vern Hawkins Track and Field Invitational.

It was the high school boys’ team of Clinton-Massie taking first place with a final score of 127.5, while it was the Peebles Lady Indians capturing first place of the high school girls’ teams with a score of 120.5.

The home standing Georgetown G-Men placed fifth of 15 teams with a score of 41.5, and the Lady G-Men placed 10th of 13 teams with a score of 34.5.

The Eastern Lady Warriors placed seventh overall with a team score of 56, and the Eastern Warriors placed seventh with a team score of 28.5.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays placed 12th with a team score of 19.

Running kicked off with the 4×800 meter relay, and it was Clinton-Massie’s team consisting of Emma Muterspaw, Maddy Spiewak, A.J. Houseman, and Kenley Robinson cruising to a first place finish in the girls’ race with a time of 11:22.62.

Finishing runner-up in the girls’ 4×800 meter relay was the Western Brown team made up of Paige Abbinante, Raven Woods, Megan West, and Liz Duncanson with a time of 11:28.40.

Finishing fourth in the girls’ 4×800 meter relay was Georgetown’s team of Savannah Faught, Nancy Hastings, Julia Finck, and Laura Wood with a time of 12:25.43.

Running for a first place finish and setting a new Georgetown High School record was the 4×400 meter relay team made up of Allyson McHenry, Hannah Gregory, Hailey Gregory, and Kenna Gregory with a winning time of 4:28.90.

Eastern’s Emma Brown ran for a runner-up finish in the girls’ 100-meter hurdle race with a finish time of 16.28.

Eastern’s 4×200 meter relay team made up of Brown, Jayden Koehler, Jasmine Hamilton, and Emily Fannin ran for a third place finish with a time of 2:00.31.

Fannin went on to place third overall in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.02.

The Georgetown girls’ 4×100 meter relay team consisting of Kenna Gregory, Hailey Gregory, Hannah Gregory, and Allyson McHenry placed third overall with a finish time of 55.56.

Western Brown’s Olivia Cunningham placed runner-up in the pole vault event, topping the bar at 8-00. Placing third in the pole vault event was Western Brown’s Amariah Smith with a vault of 7-06.

Georgetown’s Kaylee Powell placed fourth in the pole vault event (7-00).

Winning the girls’ high jump was Western Brown’s Maycee Dunn, topping the bar at 5-00.

Eastern’s Emily Fannin placed runner-up in the girls’ high jump (4-10).

Koehler placed fourth in the girls’ long jump with a leap of 12-05.

Eastern’s Sierra Mitchell placed fourth in the girls’ shot put event with a toss of 27.09.25.

Eastern’s Rachel Dixon threw for a fourth place finish in the girls’ discus event (85-07).

Georgetown senior Finn Tomlin won the boys’ 400-meter dash with a finish time of 53.43.

The Georgetown boys’ 4×800 meter relay team consisting of Kaden Mountain, Tanner Ellis, Ethan Thomas, and Finn Tomlin placed runner-up behind Blanchester with a time of 9:25.65.

Ripley’s T.K. Whaley placed third in the boys’ 110-meter hurdle race with a finish time of 17.66, tying with Batavia’s Luke Scaggs.

Whaley placed third in the boys’ long jump with a leap of 17-10.

Georgetown’s Damon Allen placed fourth overall in the boys’ 100-meter dash with a finish time of 11.52.

Eastern’s Cy Young ran for a fourth place finish in the boys’ 1,600-meter race with a time of 4:56.93. Young ran for a third place finish in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:16.28.

Western Brown’s Sophia Leto won the girls’ 800-meter run with a finish time of 2:21.31.

Ripley’s Clinton Barley placed fourth in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a finish time of 24.50.

The Georgetown boys’ 4×400 meter relay team (Tomlin, Logan Owens, Ellis, and Allen) ran for a third place finish with a time of 3:50.03.

Eastern’s Logan Houston placed third in the boys’ discus event with a throw of 118-05.

Girls Team Rankings

1. Peebles 120.5

2. Clinton-Massie 68

3. North Adams 67

4. Blanchester 61.5

5. Batavia 60

6. Western Brown 59

7. Eastern 56

8. Norwood 48

9. Clermont NE 35.5

10. Georgetown 34.5

11. East Clinton 20

12. Bethel-Tate 18

13. Fayetteville 6

Boys Team Rankings

1. Clinton-Massie 127.5

2. Blanchester 112

3. Batavia 89.5

4. Clermont NE 79

5. Georgetown 41.5

6. Bethel-Tate 39

7. Eastern 28.5

8. North Adams 27

9. East Clinton 24

10. Peebles 22

11. Miami Valley Chr. 20

12. Ripley 19

13. Norwoood 18

14. Western Brown 14

15. Fayetteville 2

Georgetown's Tanner Ellis competes in the 4×800 meter relay during this year's Vern Hawkins Invite
Western Brown's Emma Chalker (right) competes in the 100-meter hurdle race during the Georgetown Vern Hawkins Track and Field Invitational on April 16.