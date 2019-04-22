Robert E. (Rob) Dyer Age 53 of Cincinnati, Ohio died April 8, 2019 at his residence. Rob was a graduate of Georgetown High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Rob is survived by two sons, Cody and Tom Dyer, and two grandchildren Wyatt Dyer and Stella Rose Dyer.

Rob was born January 18, 1966 in Maysville Ky. The Son of the late Robert L. Dyer of Georgetown and Brenda Bradford living in Grayland Washington. His Step Mother is Cristie Dyer of Georgetown, Ohio.

Besides his Father, he is proceeded in death by grandparents Edwin and Hazel Dyer of Georgetown, Ohio and Mary and Estel Bradford, formerly from Russellville, Ohio, and Uncle, William Bradford of Russellville, Ohio.

He is survived by Brother Richard (Pearl) Dyer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Aunts, Uncles,Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24th from 5-6 pm with Memorial Services following at 6 p.m. Georgetown United Methodist Church. Military Honors to follow .

Memorial Contributions in Honor of Mt. Orab, V.F.W. #9772 Mt. Orab, Ohio and will be forwarded to the Cincinnati VA Ministry.