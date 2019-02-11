By Wayne Gates

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal drug overdose of a Georgetown man on December 2.

Michael Mason of Bethel was arrested in Ludlow, Kentucky by Georgetown Police along with Ludlow police and agents from Ohio BCI.

Mason is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting Another with Drugs and Trafficking in Fentanyl. All charges are felonies.

“Christen Boone had made arrangements with Mr. Mason for a drug transaction and met with him to complete that transaction,” said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin. “By the time he got back home, he was not doing well. EMT’s were called, but he died in his car here in Georgetown.”

Corbin said that Mason is linked to the fatal drug transaction through witnesses and DNA evidence.

Corbin praised the Georgetown Police department and other agencies for their quick action in making the arrest.

“Captain Matt Staggs and the Georgetown Police Department did a fantastic job on that investigation. They were able to identify witnesses to the transaction and used the laboratory at BCI to connect Mr. Mason to the fatal batch of drugs through his DNA.”

At press time, Mason was in the Kenton County, KY jail awaiting extradition to Brown County.

Mason was indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on Feb. 1, along with 16 other individuals.

Shannon Riddle, 47 of Mount Orab is charged with four counts of Rape, a first degree felony and two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony.

John Wheeler, 41 of Maysville, KY is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a third degree felony.

Adam Locker, 38 of Sidney, Ohio is charged with Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony; Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony; Forgery, a fifth degree felony, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, a fifth degree felony.

Jason McCreary, 35 of Blanchester, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a third degree felony; and Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Steven Kippenberg, 45 of Batavia, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony.

James Worthington, 46 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Tammy Guenther, 40 of Batavia, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony; and Possession of Heroin, a fifth degree felony.

Dino Pansire, 35 of Williamsburg, is charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, all fifth degree felonies.

Mary Baker, 55 of Williamsburg, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Carrie Morton, 37 of Cincinnati, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony, and Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth degree felony.

Brady Taylor, 19 of Mount Orab is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Wayne Colwell, Jr., 47 of Cincinnati, is charged with Theft, a fourth degree felony.

Teagan Burdine, 26 of Maysville, KY, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony, and Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth degree felony.

Zachary Davis, 37 of Sardinia, is charged with Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony, two counts of Breaking and Entering, both fifth degree felonies and Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Robert Kahrs, 54 of Mount Orab, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Timothy Jones, 33 of Amelia, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

An indictment means that an individual has been charged with a crime. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.