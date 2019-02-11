Working to prevent disease

By Wayne Gates

The needle exchange program called “Prevention Point” at the Brown County Health Department is picking up speed.

Last year, about 500 clean needles were exchanged for used ones. This year, that number is already over 300.

The program got a big boost in the form of a $10,000 grant on Feb. 4 from Interact for Health, a health advocacy organization in Cincinnati.

Interact for Health President Dr. O’Dell Owens said that the program goes beyond just getting a clean needle for a dirty one.

“We refer to it as harm reduction. By giving a person a clean needle, we are going to be cutting down on the incidents within the community of AIDS and Hepatitis. We are helping to protect our community,” Owens said.

He also made the point that while addiction might be temporary, the effects of an infectious disease are permanent and put others at risk.

“If we don’t do this now to help stop these diseases, those individuals may go out into the community once infected and spread those diseases to people who have nothing to do with the addiction issue,” Owens said.

From a public health cost perspective, Owens said that the advantages of a needle exchange program are also clear.

“Treatment for Hepatitis can be about $100,000 and a liver transplant can cost up to half a million. So if you look at what’s most cost effective, it’s much better to pay for a three cent needle than $500,000 for a liver transplant,” he said.

Owens added that the benefits go beyond just public health and cost savings.

“The program is more than just a needle exchange. It’s an opportunity to start that discussion about going for treatment,” he said.

Brown County Health Department Nursing Director Pamela Williams said participation in the program is easy.

“It’s a no questions asked exchange. We offer treatment options as well as an opportunity to talk to a licensed social worker. We also offer HIV and Hepatitis testing. We also provide condoms and educational and resource information.”

She added that people who come will get help and not a lecture.

“We are not judgemental at all. We are here to help, not to judge. Just come in and talk to us. We can show you the resources and how we can help,” she said.

The program is held from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at the Brown County Health Department at 826 Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown. Other times may also be available by appointment. More information is available by calling (937) 378-3886.

Funding for the program is provided by the Brown County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services.