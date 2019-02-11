By Martha Jacob

Sardinia Councilwoman Tina Coday-Townes hit the ground running after being appointed to the council. She was highly involved in the village as acting ‘Event Coordinator’ organizing fundraisers to encourage involvement by residents in local events.

“We are very excited to introduce a new program we’re hoping to promote in our village,” Townes said. “We are working hard to come up with new progressive ideas in or to promote our beautiful village.

“We are looking for ideas for a ‘Town Logo.’ We’ve opened it up to Eastern High School, middle school and elementary students. We also welcome submissions from residents of the Village of Sardinia.”

Townes said the venture will bring on a new phase for the village to bringing new resources for everyone with the creation and upkeep of a good website that will cover meetings, events, mayor happenings and what’s going on with council, the fiscal officer and the administrator.

“We invite everyone interested to come up with a new town logo that can be used on things like letterheads, welcome signs and especially on our web page,” Townes said. “The logo will represent our future and be used on everything to do with our village.”

All drawings must be received by March 1, 2019, it must be an Eastern school student or a resident of Sardinia.

“Please send your submissions and ideas to Sardinia Municipal Building, Attention ‘Logo Contest’, 151 Maple Avenue, Sardinia, Ohio, 45171.

For more information Townes can be reached at (513) 509-5689 or by email, sardinia.ohio@yahoo.com.