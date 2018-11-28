The Georgetown G-Men are on a mission to repeat as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division champions, and in his third year as the Georgetown High School varsity boys’ basketball head coach, Doug Williams possesses the tools he needs for his team to claim back-to-back league titles.

With seven seniors on this year’s varsity team, the G-Men are packed with player leadership and experience.

Among their key upperclassmen on the return is 6’8” senior hoop star Noah Pack.

Pack led the G-Men in nearly every stat category as a junior last season including scoring (376), rebounding (343), assists (69), steals (38), blocked shots (73), and field goal percentage (61.4).

Pack was named SBAAC National Division Co-Player of the Year to top off the 2017-18 season. Twice he has been named to the SBAAC National Division First Team and during his freshman year he earned Second Team honors. He has committed verbally to continue his basketball career on the collegiate level at Thomas More.

“He’s really made some strides. He’s much better offensively than last year. He’s added parts from mid-range and 3-point range,” Williams said of Pack. “It makes it hard to guard him. He’s 6-foot-8 with a seven-foot wingspan and still has guard skills.”

Another SBAAC National Division all-star on the return for the G-Men is senior guard Cameron Brookbank. Brookbank’s play earned him SBAAC National Division Second Team honors as a junior last year, a season in which he totaled 179 points as the team’s fourth leading scorer while also recording 54 rebounds, 49 assists, and 34 steals.

The G-Men will also be looking for big contributions from their 6’5” senior Jackson Gregory, a good shooter from the perimeter who also provides the G-Men with some needed size.

Emerson Cahall (5’7” guard) is another seasoned senior back for the G-Men.

Other returning seniors include: 5’10” guard Kyle Cornette, 6’4” forward Morgan Fleming, and 6’4” forward Alex Bolington.

There are also a couple of talented juniors appearing on this year’s G-Men varsity roster – 6’1” forward Fred Linville and 6’0” guard Garrett Ernst.

As for the sophomore class, expect 6’0” guard Joshua Galley to aid the G-Men varsity team.

“We had seniors (last season) that really stepped into roles that allowed them to have success. They learned to play off Noah,” said Williams. “They played off that so they could be successful in their own right. We will miss them, but we have to have guys stepping into those roles.”

Rounding out the G-Men’s varsity roster are two sophomore, 5’7” guard Blake Tolle and 6’2” forward Aaron Teegarden, and 5’10” freshman guard Blaise Burrows.

The G-Men will once again follow Williams’ H.I.P.E. (heart, integrity, pride, and excellence) basketball standards that led them to such success last season.

“It’s something we’ll continue as long as I’m here. The four letters all stand for our standards we want to live up to for as long as I’m the coach here. We strive to meet those four standards every day, do it on a daily basis and put ourselves in good situations to be successful,” said Williams. “The kids respond to those types of things. It makes them understand why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Williams’ main goal is same as it has been since he took over as Georgetown head coach three seasons ago, to show consistent improvement.

“For me as coach, the best way to measure success or not is if we’re better at the end than the beginning,” said Williams. We were undefeated in the league and that was a big thing for me, but even though we lost in the tournament, I felt as a team we were better at the end than the beginning.”

The Georgetown G-Men hit the hardwood this season on a quest to claim back-to-back league titles. https://www.newsdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_georgetown-boys-basketball.jpg The Georgetown G-Men hit the hardwood this season on a quest to claim back-to-back league titles.