Nellie “Bobbie” Gray age 101 of Ripley, Ohio, formerly of Aberdeen Ohio and Titusville, Florida, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was retired from the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley after 43 years of service. Bobbie was an active member and officer of the Order of the Eastern Star in her younger years, and a member of the Community Bible Church in Aberdeen, Ohio in her latter ones. She was born Nellie Carter on November 9, 1917 in Aberdeen, Ohio. Her siblings were Helen, Jessie, Wilma and Roy Carter. She took great pleasure in her family, friends, cats, and garden. She was cherished by many friends and relatives who knew her as a happy and giving person. The family recognizes her regular visitors at OVM- Ron Carter, Barbara Carter, Jane Herman, Velma Daniels, and others. She was preceded in death by all four of her siblings, her husband, Joseph Myron Gray, and great granddaughter Skylinn.

Bobbie Gray is survived by one son-Joseph Wendell Gray, Aberdeen, Ohio; three grandchildren, Christian and wife Gina, Carter and husband Cyril, and Sumner and wife Michelle; seven great grandchildren, Shane, Richard, Emma, Amaya, Phoenix, Stephen and Robert; one great, great grandchild, Declan.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Sunday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society or the ASPCA in Bobbie’s memory.

