BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title
News

Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

powih-sentenceBy Wayne Gates –

A man was convicted of Rape, Gross Sexual Imposition and Abduction after a two day trial in Brown County Common Pleas Court will spend six years in prison.
Newman Powih was sentenced Nov. 15.
Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler sentenced Powih to five years on the Rape charge and one year on the Abduction charge to be served consecutively.
The Gross Sexual Imposition charge was merged into the Rape charge for sentencing.
Powih has also been indicted on two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in Warren County under alleged similar circumstances.
Brown County First Assistant Prosecutor Zac Corbin said that Powih was on his first day on the job at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home in Williamsburg when the assault took place.
“He essentially cornered another employee in a resident room, shut the door, confined her and sexually assaulted her,” said Corbin.
“She was able to get away and reported the incident to a co-worker and her co-workers got her to a safe location and called the authorities.”
Corbin said that the charges against Powih in Warren County allegedly occurred just ten days prior to the incident in Williamsburg.
Powih had nothing to say during his sentencing, but his alleged victim in Warren County expressed strong feelings following the hearing.
“The sentence wasn’t enough.  He’s just an evil person who hasn’t taken responsibility for his actions.  Not only did he attack us once, he used his defense attorney to do it again in the trial.”
The victim was called as a witness in the trial and testified against Powih, and said that she feels victimized by both him and the process.
“I have to continue to go through therapy and to realign my career in a different field.  I have two children to keep moving forward for, “ she said.
The victim said that going through the trial experience was painful, but that it was worth it to help set an example for other victims to come forward.
“When people don’t come forward, people like him will do it again and hurt other people.”
Powih is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on the Warren County charges on Nov. 22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat