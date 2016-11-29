Michael D Karos Jr
Michael D. Karos Jr., 70, of Amelia, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Mercy Health Jewish Hospital. He was born July 6, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Michael Karos and Edna Lucas Bean. He was married to Deborah Huston Karos, who survives, for 34 years. Michael was part owner of J&M […]
John H Kirk
John Howard Kirk, 73 years old of Utopia, Ohio, passed away on January 18, 2017, at his Home in Utopia, Ohio. Husband of the Late Hildreth M Franklin Kirk. He is survived by his 2 Sons: John H. (Eva) Kirk, Jr. and Kevin D. (Joyce) Kirk. 6 Grandchildren: Stephanie Kirk-O’Hearn, Brandon (Kelsey) Kirk, Kevin Kirk […]
Janet R Meyer
Janet Rae Meyer, age 77 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Thursday, January 19, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired teacher for the Western Brown Local School District. Janet was born September 12, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Gottmann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in […]
Patsy A Clark
Patsy Ann Clark, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, January 16, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired packer for Keebler. Patsy was born September 20, 1946 in Kentucky the daughter of the late Alvis and Minnie (Clark) Smallwood. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Ralph “Tom” […]
Dorothy J Schroeder
Dorothy J. Schroeder, age 89, of Sugartree Ridge, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1927 in Winchester, Ohio, daughter of the late Orum Noble and Anna Florence Alexander Kinnett. Dorothy was the secretary for Concord Elementary Schools for many years and a […]