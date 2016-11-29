Chester A Lanter
Chester “Chetty” Allen Lanter, age 81 of Bowersville, passed away Monday January 30, 2017 at the Heartland of Beavercreek. He was born February 2, 1935 in Winchester, Ohio the son of the late Lester Francis and Emma (Barr) Lanter. Chetty worked 38 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Glenn Rhoades Construction Company. He […]
Robert L Orr
Robert Louis “Beaver” Orr, age 79, of Sardinia, Ohio, died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his home in Sardinia. He was born September 26, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Ralph John Orr and Gladys Laverne Williams Orr. Beaver served 30 years in the United States Military; 10 years in the Army and […]
Jessica L Farris
Jessica Lee Farris, age 44 of New Richmond, Ohio died Monday, January 30, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a waitress. Ms. Farris was born September 29, 1972 in West Union, Ohio the daughter of Donita (VanWinkle) Cook and the late Harold Cook, Sr.. Besides her father, she was preceded in […]
Broncos are Region 15 champs
Western Brown wrestling team heads to OHSAA State Dual Team Wrestling Tourney – By Wade Linville – The Western Brown Broncos are headed back to Ohio State University’s St. John Arena to compete in the Division II OHSAA State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament after topping Clinton-Massie and Ross to become the Division II, Region 15 champions […]
Jays soar to win over Eastern
By Wade Linville – The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays soared to a 9-7 overall record and a 6-5 record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play by topping the visiting Eastern Warriors 57-42 on Jan. 31. Leading the Ripley charge was senior guard Laymon Marshall, who provided the Jays with steady scoring throughout the game to lead […]