Gene Warren
Gene Warren, age 86 of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired mechanic for the Ford Motor Company, a United States Korean War Marine veteran and a member of the Mt.Orab VFW Post 9772. Gene was born March 26, 1930 the son of […]
Dwight L Fulton
Dwight Lee Fulton, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather left this earth on January 13, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. Dwight, age 81 was a lifelong resident of Ripley, a familiar and prominent face in the community, and a friend who never knew a stranger. Dwight was born in Ripley, Ohio […]
Virginia A O’Neil
Virginia Ann O’Neil, age 93 of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was born December 16, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of the late Lane and Rose (Schwallie) O’Neal. She was also preceded in death by cousins – Dan Klump and […]
Anne L Durbin-Thomas
Anne Lynn Durbin-Thomas, age 53 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a home health care aid. Anne was born June 18, 1963 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Ron and Jane (Louderback) Durbin of Georgetown, Ohio. She was preceded in death […]
Marietta Dunn
Marietta Dunn, age 85, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Clermont Nursing Care Center in Milford. She was born November 25, 1931 in Buford, Ohio, daughter of the late Melvin Paul and Mary Frances Smrz Cornetet. Marietta was a member of Sardinia Church of Christ and had owned and operated […]