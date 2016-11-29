Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic
Arnett leads way with 11 points – By Wade Linville – The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays came out victorious on day one of the three-day Ripley Pepsi Classic, putting forth a tenacious defensive effort in the second half of play to top the Blanchester Lady Wildcats, 32-26. While fighting their way through a great deal of […]
Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors
By Wade Linville – After aiding the Fayetteville-Perry High School varsity football team to its second Ohio Valley Athletic League title in as many years, there were two senior Rockets who earned Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association All-City honors for 2016. Fayetteville’s offensive lineman Garhett Thompson was named to the SWOFCA All-City First Team of […]
Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic
By Wade Linville – The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays put forth a valiant effort in front of their home crowd on Wednesday evening as they played host to the Blanchester Wildcats on day one of the Ripley Pepsi Classic, but when the smoke cleared and the final buzzer had sounded, it was Blanchester escaping with a […]
Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments
Press Release – The on-sale dates and other ticketing details have been finalized for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournaments in basketball and individual wrestling held at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in March. All-session ticket books for all three state tournaments go on sale to the public Friday, February 10. On the […]
Jerri K McKenzie
Jerri Kristin McKenzie, age 51 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was an accountant for Park National Bank and attended the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Kristi was born November 5, 1965 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of […]