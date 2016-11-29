Wanda J Howard
Wanda Jean Howard (Newberry) age 81 of Ripley, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 6th, 2017. Wanda was born January 14th, 1935 to George Oscar and Anna Mae Newberry (Carr). Wanda’s mom Anna Mae passed away when Wanda was one month old and she was raised by […]
Dorothy Huff
Dorothy Huff age 94 years of Decatur, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Huff was born on June 9, 1922 the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth (Burbage) Bissinger in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Huff, one son Charles […]
Colon C Malott
Colon Clark Malott, age 74, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital, beloved son of the late Orville and Dorothy Collier Malott, loving twin brother of Nolan and Leota Malott and preceded in death by his brothers Gerald, Orville, Allen, Jerry and Franklin Malott. Graveside Services will be held at Bloomrose Cemetery […]
Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns
By Wade Linville – The holiday season also brings some exciting high school hoop action, as local teams battle it out for the annual Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament title. It was Eastern High School playing host to this year’s Brown County Holiday Classic, and in varsity action it was the Eastern Warriors and the […]
WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition
Leimberger wins individual overall – By Wade Linville – The Western Brown High School Army JROTC shooting team played host to a rifle shooting competition on Dec. 17 in the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium, and it was Western Brown’s No. 1 team coming out on top in the competition that saw 10 teams come out […]