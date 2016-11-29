RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame
By Wade Linville – Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School welcomed four new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 20 as it hosted the 2017 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony during halftime of the RULH Blue Jays vs. Peebles Indians varsity boys basketball game. The newest members to join the RULH Hall of Fame are […]
Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro
By Wade Linville – The Western Brown Broncos continue to show improvement on the court, and on Jan. 21 they would gallop to a 75-40 non-league win at home over the visiting Hillsboro Indians. Leading the way in the Bronco win was junior guard Clayton Wolfe with 17 points, sinking six-of-15 shots from the field […]
Rockets soar past Whiteoak
By Wade Linville – The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets topped the visiting Whiteoak Wildcats 58-51 in Friday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action, marking their third win of the season. The Rockets upped their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 3-4 with Friday’s league win, bringing home their second straight league victory after topping the North […]
Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals
Western Brown wrestlers dominate for wins over Bellbrook, Wilmington – By Wade Linville – The Western Brown Broncos are headed to the Division II, Region 15 Semifinals of the OHSAA Dual Team Wrestling Tournament after dominating the mats for victories over Bellbrook and Wilmington in the regional quarterfinals held at Western Brown High School, Jan. […]
Jays edge out Peebles
By Wade Linville – The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays battled back from a 30-26 halftime deficit to capture a 63-61 victory over the Peebles Indians on Jan. 20 at Ripley. Leading the way in scoring for the Jays in the Jan. 20 win was sophomore guard Jaki Royal, who racked up 20 points. It was clutch […]