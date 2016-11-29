Harold Wardlow
Harold “Tony” Wardlow, age 76, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He was born August 21, 1940 in Sardinia, OH, son of the late Maurice Wardlow and Wauneda Neal Wardlow . Surviving are 3 daughters, Wauneda (Daniel) Hurt of Mt. Orab, Tonya (Jamey) Young of […]
Kimberly B Petri
Kimberly Bernice (McLain) Petri, age 56 of Moscow, Ohio, died Saturday, January 28 at her home. She was an assistant manager at the McDonald’s in New Richmond, Ohio. Kim was born December 25, 1960 in Covington, Kentucky the daughter of the late Robert and Lillie (Dykes) McLain. She was also preceded in death by her […]
Betty L Gifford
Betty Lou Gifford, age 75 of Amelia, Ohio, formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired factory worker at US Shoe Corporation and later at Precision Lens. Mrs. Gifford was a member of the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. She was born March 13, 1941 in Cincinnati, […]
Ollie J Slone
Ollie James Slone, age 87 of Union Township, Ohio formerly of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at his residence. He retired in 1987 after 30 years of service as a teacher for the Amelia Elementary/West Clermont School District and a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. Ollie was born August 9, […]
Ralph J Snider
Ralph J. Snider, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mr. Snider was a farmer, a former employee of the village of Georgetown, Ohio, an Army Korean War veteran and a member of the F.O.E. #2293. He was born January 25, 1931 in Georgetown, […]