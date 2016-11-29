Robert L Orr Jessica L Farris Broncos are Region 15 champs Jays soar to win over Eastern Lady Warriors roll to 18-1 Pitch count regulation approved for high school baseball Lady G-Men top Amelia for sixth win Regular season winding down for Lady Broncos Awards presented at Chamber Breakfast ‘Number one heroin dealer’ gets 15 years Seven indicted by county grand jury Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Aberdeen searches for new fiscal officer Harold Wardlow Kimberly B Petri Betty L Gifford Ollie J Slone Ralph J Snider James R Garman Betty L Greiner RULH welcomes four new members to Sports Hall of Fame Broncos gallop to win over Hillsboro Rockets soar past Whiteoak Broncos advance to Div. II, Region 15 Semifinals Jays edge out Peebles James S Kesler Veterans honored with service medals Man arrested after home invasion Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown BC Animal Shelter asks people to consider adopting a dog Victor J Bohl Vivian Coleen Charles E Bates Sr Eal Lainhart Michael D Karos Jr John H Kirk Janet R Meyer Patsy A Clark Dorothy J Schroeder Broncos trample the G-Men, 73-40 Rockets down the Devils, 59-55 Seven new inductees to enter WBHS Sports Hall of Fame Lady Warriors ascend to 13-1 Broncos finish 2nd of 22 teams in Hammer and Anvil Invitational Hedwig Lambert Billie G Walkup Some county offices may be moved G’town Council approves 2017 budget Family doubles in size with adoption Sardinia Mayor looks forward to 2017 2017 Fayetteville Firemen’s Festival set Floyd Newberry Jr Donna F Lang Gene Warren Dwight L Fulton Virginia A O’Neil Anne L Durbin-Thomas Marietta Dunn Charles L Latchford Broncos win ‘Battle of 32’ Lady Broncos claim win over Bethel-Tate Jays top Warriors, fall to Mustangs Lady Warriors claim top spot in SHAC with win over Lynchburg-Clay Broncos buck the Lions, 54-51 James N DeHaas Questions still linger in Stuart explosion New direction for Brittany Stykes case New public safety director now on duty in Brown Co. Fayetteville Mayor anticipates a good year for the village Chamber of Commerce announces awardees Robert Bechdolt Carl E Lindsey Audrey F Maher LeJeune Howser Tammy L Connor Henry C Mayhall Jr Chad Spilker Frank W Kemmeter Jr Wanda J Howard Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments
Obituaries

Robert L Orr

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Robert Louis “Beaver” Orr, age 79, of Sardinia, Ohio, died  Thursday, February 2, 2017 at his home in Sardinia.  He was born September 26, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late  Ralph John Orr and Gladys Laverne Williams Orr. Beaver served 30 years in the United States Military; 10 years in the Army and […]

Obituaries

Jessica L Farris

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Jessica Lee Farris, age 44 of New Richmond, Ohio died Monday, January 30, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a waitress. Ms. Farris was born September 29, 1972 in West Union, Ohio the daughter of Donita (VanWinkle) Cook and the late Harold Cook, Sr.. Besides her father, she was preceded in […]

Sports

Broncos are Region 15 champs

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Western Brown wrestling team heads to OHSAA State Dual Team Wrestling Tourney – By Wade Linville – The Western Brown Broncos are headed back to Ohio State University’s St. John Arena to compete in the Division II OHSAA State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament after topping Clinton-Massie and Ross to become the Division II, Region 15 champions […]

Sports

Jays soar to win over Eastern

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wade Linville – The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays soared to a 9-7 overall record and a 6-5 record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play by topping the visiting Eastern Warriors 57-42 on Jan. 31. Leading the Ripley charge was senior guard Laymon Marshall, who provided the Jays with steady scoring throughout the game to lead […]

Sports

Lady Warriors roll to 18-1

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Eastern girls top Lynchburg-Clay, Bethel-Tate – By Wade Linville – The Eastern Lady Warriors upped their overall record to 18-1 with recent wins over the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs and the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers. The Lady Warriors took one huge step closer to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I title on Jan. 26 by defeating […]

2016 News Democrat