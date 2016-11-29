Veterans honored with service medals
By Wayne Gates – Four veterans recently received medals they had earned decades ago at a public ceremony at the Ohio Veteran’s Home. Second District Congressman Brad Wenstrup was on hand to present the medals and thank the men for their service. “The United States has sent some of our finest people to protect us and […]
Man arrested after home invasion
By Wayne Gates – A Clermont County man is in jail after being arrested for a home invasion in Brown County that happened on Sunday, January 22. According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, “Deputies arrived on scene and discovered forced entry into the residence. The investigation revealed that (the) residence […]
Truck driver faces manslaughter charges after November crash
BC Chamber prepares for 2017 Business Breakfast, Monday, Jan. 30 in Georgetown
By Martha B. Jacob – The Brown County Chamber of Commerce met in regular session on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, in Mt. Orab. One of the main topics of conversation was the upcoming 2017 Business Breakfast which will include presentation of the Drucker Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. “This […]