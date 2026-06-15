Juneal Denise Cook, 57

Juneal Denise Cook, age 57, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born January 21, 1969 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Dulling) Baker. Juneal was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ and Apostoles Doctrine in Georgetown, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her fur baby – Sheba

Mrs. Cook is survived by her husband – Ralph Cook whom she married May 8, 2021; five brothers and sisters – Veronica Neville and husband Steven if Georgetown, Ohio, Johnny Baker and wife Tonya of Sardinia, Ohio, William Baker and wife Sue of Batavia, Ohio, Robert Ray Baker of West Union, Ohio and Tim Baker of Phoenix, Arizona; four nieces and nephews – Tony Neville and wife Keely, Kelly Neville and husband Pree Reynolds, Amanda Baker and Megan Baker; one great-nephew – Zion Reynolds and her fur baby – Chloe.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ and Apostoles Doctrine, 402 North Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio. Vince Wright will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.