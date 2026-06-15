Charles Leroy Utter, 78

Charles Leroy Utter, age 78, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 17, 2026 from injuries sustained in an excavating accident while doing what he enjoyed most. He was born December 19, 1947 in Cedar City, Utah the son of the late Charles Utter, Jr. and Helen Klingonsmith. Leroy dedicated much of his life to his work. He served honorably with the United States Army Military Police during the Vietnam War and was a proud lifetime member of the Williamsburg American Legion Post #288. Professionally, Leroy worked in Shipping and Receiving at Cincinnati Milacron and was the owner and operator of Utter Trucking and Excavating. Known as a hardworking and versatile individual, Leroy was always busy and eager to help others, whether through his business, operating heavy equipment or lending a hand to neighbors in need. His passions included building and woodworking, fishing and hunting and tending to his garden. Leroy also had a special fondness for collecting large rocks, which reflected his appreciation for the natural world. His commitment to his work, his community and the simple joys of life will leave a lasting legacy of dedication, generosity and kindness. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Bonnie Backus and special aunt – Norma Lee Ward.

Mr. Utter is survived by three children – Stephanie Naegel and husband Brett of Williamsburg, Ohio, Laura Hanselman and husband Randy of Georgetown, Ohio and Adam Utter and wife Salena of Williamsburg, Ohio; five grandchildren – Elaina Naegel, Ellie and Rylee Hanselman and Greysen and Declan Utter; one brother – Mark Utter and wife Tammy of St. George, Utah; one sister – Joyce Magnum of Las Vegas, Nevada; special cousin – Kathy Sammons; companion – Bonnie Vance of Milford, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 12:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, 2026 with Military Honors at 1:00 P.M. at the Williamsburg American Legion Post #228, 208 East Main Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176 . Private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at the Williamsburg Cemetery. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.