Kathrynn JoAnn (Meranda) Kattine, 86

Kathrynn JoAnn (Meranda) Kattine, age 86, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born September 18, 1939 in Georgetown, Ohio the oldest of five children born to the late Harold and Helen (Schmidt) Meranda. JoAnn was raised on her family’s dairy farm, where she developed a strong foundation grounded in hard work and dedication. On June 14, 1957, she married Thomas “Tom” Kattine, the love of her life. Together, they successfully operated Kattine Plumbing, Heating and Electric, along with several other ventures, including Village Laundry, Duds and Suds Laundromat, Village Ice, Brown County License Bureau and the family farm. JoAnn dedicated her life to serving her community through extensive volunteerism and civic engagement. She held numerous leadership positions across various organizations, including the American Legion Post #180, FOE Ladies Auxiliary #2293, Order of the Eastern Star, Brown County Democrat Club, Brown County Chamber of Commerce, Georgetown Lions Club, the Syrian Shrine of Cincinnati, Brown County Agriculture Society, Georgetown United Methodist Church and the longest and most rewarding, Helping Hands In Christian Services. She was a founding member of Helping Hands, ISC Food Pantry. JoAnn served for several years as the director of the organization and currently as the advisor, reflecting her enduring commitment to the organization. Her unwavering dedication to community service was recognized with the Brown County Volunteer of the Year award among other honors. JoAnn embraced the philosophy and motto with every group she was part of, “It is Not an I organization, it is a We organization”. Her legacy of service continues to inspire those she touched and her legacy will live through her children and grandchildren. Besides her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years – Thomas Walter Kattine in 2006 and one brother – Duane Meranda.

Mrs. Kattine is survived by two children – Walter Allan Kattine and wife Janice Elaine (Crawford) Kattine and Helen Kathrynn McElroy and husband Dana Jay McElroy both of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Jordan Christopher Kattine and wife Diane, Dylan Walter Kattine and wife Johnna, Megan Marie (McElroy) Dunkin and husband Jeremy, Kelly Jay McElroy and wife Kory and Clinton Thomas McElroy and wife Olivia all of Georgetown, Ohio; twelve great-grandchildren – Jack, Quinn, Wes, Parker, Olivia, Waylon, Piper, Anna, Margo, Brint, Eli and Benny, all whom she loved dearly and was known as Grandma Jo; one sister – Carolyn Pettitt and husband Bill of New Jersey; two brothers – Art Meranda and wife Bonnie and Joe Meranda and wife Jackie both of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Eversole will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn’s memory to the Helping Hands, ICS, Inc., P.O. Box 191, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or Venmo – @HelpingHandsICS-HelpingHandsIC