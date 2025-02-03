Stephen “Michael” Neu, age 43, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at his home.

He was born August 10, 1981 in Georgetown, Ohio, son of the late Stephen Lowell and Donna Lynne (Foster) Neu.

Michael was a huge movie lover, sports fan, and history buff, especially the Civil War. His pride and joy were his twin nephews, whom he loved spending time with. He was a friend to everyone and will be missed dearly.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Katharine (Jeff) Naylor; two nephews, Declan Jacob and Lucas Stephen Naylor; aunts and uncles: Katy Foster, Terry (Teresa) Neu, Sue Neu, Tammy (Ron) Mulkey, and John (Donna) Neu; several cousins and other family members.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his uncles: Scotty Neu, Gary Neu, and Stevie Foster; and cousins: Stephanie Foster and Scott Mulkey.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.