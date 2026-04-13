Ada Marie Winterod, 70

Ada Marie Winterod, age 70, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 12, 2026 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 4, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Tracey and Mildred (Allen) Gallimore. Ada was a dedicated and compassionate home health care aide who devoted her career to supporting others. She served with grace and commitment at Graceful Living, where she made a meaningful difference in the lives of many. Her kindness and care will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Besides her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years – Larry L. Winterod, Sr. in 2018 whom she married December 11, 1971 and one brother – William Wesley Gallimore.

Mrs. Winterod is survived by three children – Larry L. Winterod, Jr. and wife Heather of Chillicothe, Ohio, Sharon Linville and husband Wade of Ripley, Ohio and Tiffany Winterod of Ripley, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Kayla Morrison and husband Devon of West Union, Ohio, Christian Linville of Ripley, Ohio, Cassie Moon and husband Austin of Georgetown, Ohio, Tyler Winterod and Wife Bethany of lake Waynoka, Ohio, Bryanna Winterod of Chillicothe, Ohio, Madison Scott of Chillicothe, Ohio and Natalie Scott of West Union, Ohio; five great grandchildren – Maelynn and Arizona Jane Moon, Sage Lilana Whited, Paisley Jane Pierce and baby Cooper on the way; two sisters – Deborah Sue Newsome of Felicity, Ohio and Diana Lynn Morrison and husband Tim of Winchester, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 18, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.