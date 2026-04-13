Pastor Tom D. Walz, 82

Pastor Tom D. Walz, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 9, 2026, at his residence. Tom was born December 21, 1943, in Newport, Kentucky. He planted and pastored The Cornerstone Baptist Church in Logan, for 33 years. Pastor Tom loved the Lord Jesus and shared the gospel of Christ with everyone he met. He was passionate until his last breath for everyone to know Jesus as Savior.

Surviving are his children, Pastor Jim (Renee) Walz of Logan, Julia Griffith of Grove City, and Pastor John C. (Alisha) Walz Missionary in Taiwan; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Walz, Caleb (Brianna) Walz, Abigail Walz, Jillian (Sam) Smith, Jenna Griffith, Jana Griffith, Jared Griffith, Ian Walz, Eli Walz, Liam Walz and Emily Walz; 7 great-grandchildren; and all of his church family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 48 years, Ruth Ann Walz, who passed away September 13, 2013; brothers, Claude Walz II, John Walz, and Robert Walz; and half-sister, Pam Sanders.

Funeral services will be held at 6 P.M. Thursday April 16, 2026, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Logan, Ohio with Pastor Jim Walz officiating. Calling hours will be from 2 to 6 P.M. Thursday April 16, 2026, at the Church. Graveside services will be at 1 P.M. Friday April 17, 2026, at Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio. Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolence