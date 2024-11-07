Republicans take over Senate majority

Republicans came out victorious in a number of key races throughout Ohio and other states on Election Day Nov. 5, winning seats from the state level up to the U.S. presidency.

In the race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris for U.S. presidency, it was Trump coming out on top.

Trump received over 80 percent of the votes in Brown County, receiving 16,918 votes from Brown Countians compared to Harris’ 4,012 votes (19 percent).

With 270 electoral votes needed to win, the Associated Press called the race to declare Trump the winner after he received 277 electoral votes compared to Harris’ 224 electoral votes.

Trump held a 292 to 224 electoral vote lead over Harris as of Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. after winning other states.

On the afternoon of Nov. 6, Trump held a 71,914,298 to 67,070,003 vote lead over Harris. Ohio voters favored Trump, as he garnered 3,116,579 votes (55.2 percent) in the state compared to Harris’ 2,476,003 votes (43.9 percent), according to information provided by the Associated Press.

Republicans took over control of the U.S. Senate, retaking the chamber for the first time in four years, according to the Associated Press. Control over the House of Representatives was still unknown at the time of newspaper deadline.

In Ohio’s race between Democrat incumbent Sherrod Brown and Republican candidate Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senator, it was Moreno winning 2,803,634 votes (50.19 percent) to 2,592,539 (46.42 percent).

In the race for Ohio’s Second Congressional District, it was Republican David J. Taylor handily defeating Democrat Samantha Meadows 262,843 (73.5 percent) to 94,751 (26.5 percent).

In the race for State Senator of District 14, it was Republican Terry Johnson defeating Democrat Shane Marcum 122,795 votes (72.84 percent) to 45,792 votes (27.16 percent).

It was Republican Megan E. Shanahan defeating Democrat Michael P. Donnelly 2,969,872 votes (55.7 percent) to 2,361,841 votes (44.3 percent) for Justice of the Supreme Court term commencing Jan. 1, 2025.

Republican Joseph T. Deters won the race against Democrat Melody J. Stewart 2,941,873 votes (55.2 percent) to 2,387,351 (44.8 percent) for Justice of the Supreme Court term commencing Jan. 2, 2025.

Republican candidate Daniel R. Hawkins garnered just over 55 percent of the votes (2,943,297) to defeat Democrat Lisa Forbes (2,401,109 votes) in the race for Justice of the Supreme Court unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Republican incumbent Adam C. Bird won by a wide margin in the race for Ohio State Representative of the 63rd District, which covers western portions of Brown County, a district that includes 22 precincts of 33 total precincts in the county. Bird defeated Democrat candidate Tracey D. McCullough 42,034 votes (75.44 percent) to 13,682 (24.56 percent).

Bird received 10,911 votes (80.95 percent) in Brown County while McCullough received 2,568 Brown County votes (19.05 percent).

In the race for Ohio State Representative in District 90, it was Republican incumbent Justin Pizzulli defeating Democrat Kate Nunnelley 36,558 votes to 11,091 votes (76.72 percent to 23.28 percent). Included in District 90 are eastern portions of Brown County (11 precincts of 33 total precincts in the county).

State Issue 1 to create an appointed redistricting commission was voted down with 2,883,705 voting against and 2,478,017 voting in favor.

Candidates running for seats in Brown County during the Nov. 5 General Election were unopposed.

Incumbent Barry Woodruff, Sr. ran unopposed as a Republican candidate for Brown County Commissioner for the term commencing Jan. 2, 2025.

Gordon Ellis ran unopposed as the Republican candidate for Brown County Commissioner for the term commencing Jan. 3, 2025.

Incumbent Zac Corbin (Republican) ran unopposed for Brown County Prosecuting Attorney, and incumbent Clark Gray (Republican) was unopposed for Brown County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas.

With Gordon Ellis retiring as Brown County Sheriff and running unopposed for a commissioner’s seat, Brown County will have a new sheriff with Chris Hodges unopposed as Republican candidate for Brown County Sheriff.

Incumbent Mariah Votel (Republican) ran unopposed for Brown County Recorder.

Traci Stamper (Republican) ran unopposed for Brown County Treasurer.

Incumbent Todd Cluxton (Republican) ran unopposed for Brown County Engineer.

Incumbent Tim McKinley (Democrat) ran unopposed for Brown County Coroner.

Mary E. Binegar defeated Hava Laudon 9,695 to 5,108 for State Board of Education member in the fifth district.

There were also some tax levy proposals on the ballots in Brown County.

Fayetteville’s 2.1 mills/5 yrs renewal tax levy for current expenses passed with 114 votes for the levy and 72 against the levy.

Fayetteville’s 3 mills/5 yrs renewal current expenses levy also passed, garnering 115 votes for the levy and 68 against the levy.

Ripley’s 4 mills/5 yrs additional tax levy for police failed by a significant margin with 425 votes against the levy (63.81 percent) and 241 voting in favor of the levy (36.19 percent).

The Byrd Township 1.12 mills/5 yrs renewal tax levy for cemeteries passed easily with 216 votes for the levy and 137 votes against the levy.

The Byrd Township .5 mill/continuing additional tax levy for EMS passed with 216 votes for the levy and 132 votes against the levy.

The Huntington Township .5 mill/5 yrs renewal tax levy for cemeteries passed by a narrow margin with 481 votes for the levy and 456 votes against the levy.

The Perry Township 2 mills/3 yrs renewal levy for EMS passed with 1,635 votes for the levy and 866 votes against the levy.

The Perry Township 2.5 mills/5 yrs renewal levy for fire/EMS passed with 1,626 votes for the levy and 855 against the levy.

The Perry Township 1 mill/4 yrs replacement levy for fire/EMS passed with 1,459 votes for the levy and 970 against the levy.

The Pike Township unincorp. 1 mill/5 yrs replacement tax levy for fire/EMS passed by a narrow margin with 605 votes for the levy and 588 votes against the levy.

The Brown County Extension .25 mill/5 yrs renewal tax levy passed with 11,131 votes for the levy and 9,038 votes against the levy.

Indian Spring Winery’s local liquor option by petition passed with 695 votes in favor and 192 “no” votes.

Indian Spring Winery’s local liquor option for Sunday Sales passed 648 votes to 233 votes.

The Georgetown Shell local liquor option for Sunday Sales passed with 312 votes in favor and 189 votes against.

Brown County saw a big turnout of voters for the Nov. 5 General Election with 21,259 total ballots cast of 29,541 registered voters in the county, a 71.96 percent turnout.

Election results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. The official canvass is completed approximately three weeks after the conclusion of the election, and results will be released following the office’s review of the county boards of elections’ official canvass reports.