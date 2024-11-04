Kenneth O. “K.O.” Martin, age 80, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 3, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He served as a MP for the United States Army and was a proud member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio. K.O. retired as a Lieutenant for the Ohio State Highway Patrol after 26 years of service. After retirement, he served as Village Administrator for the Village of Ripley in Ripley, Ohio, Police Chief for the Village of Sardinia in Sardinia, Ohio and a Washington Township Trustee. He will always be remembered for his love of family and community, his sense of humor and stories of his OSHP career. K.O. was born May 9, 1944 in New Straitsville, Ohio the son of the late Kenneth L. and Wanda (Wallace) Martin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years – Sandra L. (Wood) Martin in 2021, one brother – Jerry L. Martin and one niece – Jana L. Baker

Mr. Martin is survived by three daughters – Rebel L. Martin, Kelley D. Yockey and husband Neil and Kenni M. Barker and husband Bronson all of Sardinia, Ohio; three treasured granddaughters – Celeste A. Barker of Hamilton, Ohio, Sydney C. Yockey of Chicago, Illinois and Kenzi G. Barker of Sardinia, Ohio; one brother – Michael L. Martin and wife Patsy of Logan, Ohio; one sister – Janice M. Baker of Logan, Ohio, one sister-in-law – Sharon Martin of Hebron, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Thomas M. Cooper and wife Christine of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Michael Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Internment will be in the Mowrystown Cemetery in Mowrystown, Ohio with military services by the Highland County Honor Guard and police services by the OSHP Honor Guard.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District, 169 Winchester Street, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com