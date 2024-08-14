The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival will kick off this year with its Thursday night opening attraction, the ORHF Queen Pageant. There are eight lovely young ladies vying for the crown this year.

On Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. on lower Front Street in Ripley, attendees to the ORHF will get the chance to meet these eight young ladies.

This year’s ORHF Queen Pageant contestants include: Gracie Blackburn, 17, of Ripley; Jenna Carrington, 18, of Georgetown; Rose Steigerwald, 17, of Winchester; Grace Taylor, 17, of Ripley; Lillienne Shafer, 17, of Georgetown; Rylie Cahall, 16, of Georgetown; Lakynn Brooks, 19, of Ripley; and Kinzington Muse, 16, of Ripley.

The theme this year is “Red, White Blue and You” and the veterans have been selected as the grand marshals for the ORHF parade, which takes place Friday, Aug. 23.

You’ll notice something different about the queen pageant this year, as the girls will enter the stage for introduction in a red, white and blue attire of choice that they have hand picked to show their style and personality. They will model this outfit and do their welcome to the crowd. Then, they will be changing into their elegant evening gowns to showcase the second part of the pageant.

Earlier in the day, the ladies will undergo personal interviews with the panel of judges, taking this opportunity to let their personality shine while answering questions the judges may have.

The ladies also submitted two photos of themselves for the judges to choose the most photogenic.

The ladies are working hard to prepare for their evening to walk the stage.

The 2023 ORHF Queen, Alexis Corbin, will give her farewell speech and tell you about her travels as ORHF Queen and what she gained from this experience. She will be having her farewell luncheon on Friday with various festival and fair queens around Ohio.

Be sure to attend this year’s ORHF Queen Pageant on Aug. 22 and cheer on your favorite contestant.