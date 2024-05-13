Wayne Anthony Stevenson 03/08/1968 – 04/10/2024

Wayne passed Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at his home in Chasetown, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones after a brief but mighty battle against pancreatic cancer. Wayne leaves behind a legacy of public and community service that were and will remain a stellar influence on his various scouts, and all of the people that had the privilege of calling him “Scoutmaster Wayne”. Wayne was a proud member at Blanchester F.O.E. #2222. A devoted son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather he is survived by daughters Samantha Rose (Kyle Vance), Amber Dawn (Francisco Merino), and Cheyenne (Matt Berens) Stevenson and a son Michael “Donavan” Meddock; Grandchildren, Kingston, Josie, Gabriel, Rory, Bowie and Kenji; brothers, sisters, work family, friends and other family too numerous to mention. He was a devoted provider, protector, fiancé and best friend to Amy. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Gail Stevenson (Wolf) and Harry Sappington of Blue Mountain, MS. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 11:00 a m. – 3:00 p.m., at Daly Hall, St. Patrick’s Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio. Commemoration begins at 1pm. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To leave an on-line condolence please visit www.arehart-brown.com or visit our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.