Gloria Elvira Francis Swinkunas (Scott) of Newton Falls, Ohio via Mt Orab, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Cortland, Ohio. She was born on March 9, 1951, to her loving parents Loren and Ruth Scott.

Gloria is survived by her son Dana Buttrick and his wife Mary Elizabeth, her daughter Amanda LePosa and her husband Andrew, daughter Kimberly Swinkunas, and son Garett Gardner. She adored her grandchildren Loren Jacob, Aaron, Cheyenne, Audrey, Aidan, Arison, Lena, Amanda, Tabitha, and Samantha, as well as her great-grandchildren Allie, Logan, Jacob, Libby, Nathan, Caleb, Bentley, Maddox, Karlee, and Aubrey.

Gloria was welcomed in heaven by her beloved husband Donnie Swinkunas and daughter Shawn Osborne, as well as her parents and grandparents.

Gloria had a larger-than-life personality; creative, eccentric, and never met a stranger. If you were ever lucky enough to have a conversation with her you would know her entire life story or close to it. She was an artist and avid crafter, gifted with the ability to master any medium she tackled. What some of us saw as junk, she saw as her next artistic creation. She truly enjoyed sharing her creative passions with her grandchildren. Even more, she just loved spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Megie Funeral Home in Mt Orab, Ohio at 104 Spice St. with services immediately following. Interment will be at the Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 2:00 pm.