Karin C. Burwinkel, age 65, of Brown County, OH passed away March 25, 2024 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery. She was born September 23, 1958, in Charleston, South Carolina the daughter of William Franklin Sr. and Kathline (nee Johnson) Coltrane. Karin was an alumnus of the Brown County Ursulines and she graduated from the St. Andrew Parish High School in South Carolina, class of 1976. She was a member of CODA International. She obtained her associate degree in the Interpreter Training Program, graduating Magna Cum Laude at Cincinnati State College in 1998. Karin worked as an interpreter for the Deaf community, along with being a homemaker. She canned garden vegetables, fruits, juices, jams and jellies. She quilted, knitted, and crocheted many beautiful items for family and friends. She was a member of the Dayton Knitting Guild and the Brown County Quilters receiving many ribbons at the Brown County Fair. Her spiritual being was important to Karin. She was a member of the Brown County Ursuline Companions. She was an active member of the St. Angela Merici Parish, in Fayetteville. She is survived by her husband, Richard Burwinkel, children and spouses; Jennifer & Christopher Stuttler, Christine & Robert Halker, Cheryl & Trevor Egnor, Adam & Rachel Burwinkel, Kevin & Katie Burwinkel, grandchildren; Chloe, Olivia, Cora, Isaac, Brian, Trenton, Peter, Weston, Bobby, Piper, Shawn, Caleb, and Jared, brother and sister-in-law; Bob & Sharon Coltrane, along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Karin will be missed by many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Burwinkel, sisters; Millie (Johnny) Colson and Libby Sandy.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the St. Angela Merici Church, St. Patrick Chapel, with burial in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Visitation for family and friends was held 5:00 – 8:00 PM Monday April 1, 2024 at the Evans Funeral Home 1944 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, Ohio 45122. Her family requests memorials in her honor be made to Hope Emergency Program, PO Box 214, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.