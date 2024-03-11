Mildred Ada “Millie” Lindsey, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio passes away Saturday, February 24, 2024 at her residence. She was a homemaker and had worked at MacMade and Gallery Chocolate and was a member of the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church in Sardinia, Ohio. Millie was born June 12, 1947 in Sardinia, Ohio the daughter of the late Virgil and Rosa (Huck) Henize. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters – Dorothy Brooks, Genevieve Reid, Mary Evans, Ruth Hall and Gladys Weber.

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her husband of 51 years – Adrian Lindsey whom she married December 30, 1972; one daughter – Michelle Duncanson and husband Clay of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two granddaughters – Lindsey Dingus and husband Sam of Martinsville, Ohio and Lizabeth Duncanson of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Kennedy and Cayde Dingus; one brother – Roy Henize of Georgetown, Ohio; two sisters-in-law – Ada Garrett of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky and Elaine Lindsey of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Kevin Mitchell will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Bible Baptist Church, P.O. Box 63, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.