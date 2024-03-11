The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets were led in scoring this winter by senior guard Caleb Tipis, who averaged 10 points per game. Photo by Wade Linville

<p>The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays were led in scoring this season by junior guard Austin Manning, who averaged 8.4 points per game. Photo by Wade Linville</p>

<p>The Georgetown G-Men were led in scoring by junior Austin Miles who averaged 15.6 points per contest. Photo by Wade Linville</p>

<p>The Western Brown Broncos were led in scoring by senior Abe Crall who averaged 12.6 points per game. Photo by Wade Linville</p>

<p>The Eastern Warriors were led in scoring this season by sophomore Grady Barber, who averaged 13 points per game. Photo provided</p>

Postseason tournament play has come to a close for high school varsity boys’ basketball teams of Brown County.

After topping No. 11 seed Middletown Christian 78-45 in round one of the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Ross High School on Feb. 27, the No. 3 seed Fayetteville-Perry Rockets were upset by No. 6 seed Lockland 63-35 in sectional play on March 2. The Rockets finished with an overall record of 13-11, led in scoring by senior Caleb Tipis who averaged 10 points per game.

For the full story, pick up the March 7 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee.