Fayetteville-Perry junior Ryley Kleemeyer shot for 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to record a double-double in the Lady Rockets’ sectional tourney win over Cincinnati Christian. Above, Kleemeyer defends during a game this season. Photo provided

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets topped No. 5 seed Cincinnati Christian Academy in the Southwest District Division IV Sectional finals at Monroe High School on Feb. 20. Photo provided

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays and the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets are Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament champions and headed to the district semifinals at Monroe High School on Feb. 27.

The No. 2 seed Lady Rockets dominated in sectional tournament play on their way to a sectional title, clobbering No. 8 seed Miami Valley Christian 53-19 in their first sectional game and cruising to a 65-32 win over No. 5 seed Cincinnati Christian Academy in the sectional finals at Monroe on Feb. 20.

