Robert Lee Turner, age 85, of Georgetown, Ohio went home to be with the Lord he loved and served Saturday, December 2, 2023. He was born July 22, 1938 in Hillsboro, Kentucky the son of the late Donald and Mary Opal (Lykes) Turner. Bob attended the Hillsboro Elementary School before moving to Georgetown in 1953. He and his family started attending the Georgetown Nazarene Church where he met his future wife, Phyllis Combs. They were married June 22, 1958. They were blessed with two children Douglas Turner and Lori Ann McBride. Bob served in the U.S. Army from April, 1962 – April 1965 and thirteen months of his three years were served in Korea. Following his time in the military, he worked with his dad doing electric and plumbing. He was then hired by Union Oil 76 to do service station maintenance. This led him to start his own company, Turner Maintenance Company with two employees, the late Marvin Greene and his son, Doug. Because of his integrity and reliability his business grew and became widely known and used. When his health began to decline the last couple of years, he mainly drew up plans for the stations, ordered materials, etc. For most of his adult life, he attended the Georgetown Nazarene Church and a few years ago he became involved with the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown and began attending Chapel there. Bob was known for his hard work, generosity and friendliness. Most of all, he was a faithful, loving husband and father.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of sixty-five years – Phyllis (Combs) Turner; his son – Doug Turner of Georgetown, Ohio; his daughter – Lori McBride of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandsons – Tyler Turner (Hannah) of Georgetown, Ohio, Tanner Turner (Katie) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Evan Turner (Kelsey) of Clyde, Ohio; the mother of the grandsons – Barbara Turner; three granddaughters – Jessie Turner of Georgetown, Ohio, Eden Turner Weber of Peebles, Ohio and Aleah Brooks of Indianapolis, Indiana; one sister – Joyce Shafer of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 SR 125, Georgetown, Ohio. Chaplain John Baird officiated. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment was in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, Memorial donations may be made to the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 SR 125, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

