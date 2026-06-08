Marlene Tebbe, 80, of Lake Waynoka, OH, passed away Friday, June 5, 2026 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 13, 1946 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Warren and Ethel (Schmitt) Smith. She was an X-Ray Technician for Tri Health and a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by sister, Carol Wendling.

Marlene is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Michael Tebbe of Lake Waynoka; daughter, Sarah M. Tebbe of Philadelphia, PA; son, Adam M. Tebbe of Sardinia; brother, Warren Smith of Lebanon, OH; sister, Dianna Kennedy of Eastgate as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, her funeral mass service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2026 at the St. Mary Catholic Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Amburger will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.