Christmas Piano Recital 2023 was held at Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church Dec. 28. Private piano teacher, Paula Rankin, of Mt. Orab, and 12 of her students celebrated the birthday of Jesus Christ our Lord.

Matt Rankin and his son, Caleb Rankin, sang “O Holy Night” that set the celebratory atmosphere for the evening. Their accompaniment was played by Caleb on the guitar.

Mrs. Rankin welcomed families and friends with Isaiah 9:6 – “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Then, Paula Rankin said, “That wonderful name is Jesus our savior.”

The first student to play was Livi Myers, who played “Rain on the Roof” and “A Message”.

Ali Myers played “Good King Weneceslas” and “Lazy Mary”.

A Christmas favorite, “Jungle Bells” was played by Leah Holt. She also played a first grade John Thompson piece entitled “Run Away River”.

Savannah Halcomb played the sacred Christmas carol “Away in a Manger” and a John Thompson piece “Swans on the Lake”.

A fun song that sounds like popcorn popping, “The Popcorn Man”, was performed by Gavyn Lykins. Lykins also performed “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”.

Lilly Campbell played the familiar Christmas song “Deck the Halls” and “Distant Bells”, a John Thompson piece.

The Christmas carol “The First Noel” was performed by Kairi Strickland. Her second song was a church hymn entitled “All for Jesus”.

Braden Burton played “Angels from the Realms of Glory”. His second song was “Seek Ye First”, which is a spiritual chorus composed from Matthew 6:33. Matthew 6:33 says, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

This passage is saying, “If we seek God and his righteousness, God will provide our every need.”

Colin Campbell performed “Standin’ in the Need of Prayer” and “Emmanuel”.

The name “Emmanuel” means God with us.

Nate Burton played “Thy Word” and “We Three Kings”. “The Word” comes from Psalms 119:105 which says, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”

“We Three Kings” tells the story of three kings taking gifts to child Jesus.

Andrew Lewis opened with “Silver Bells”, a familiar Christmas carol, and a classical piece “Gypsy Rondo”.

“Gypsy Rondo” is a six-page Hungarian Rondo by Josef Haydn. It is a playful song that is played with “Presto,” very fast.

Paula Rankin expressed her sincere appreciation to her students’ dedication to attend weekly lessons and practicing the piano. It’s their dedication that made Christmas Piano Recital 2023 a great success.

Special thanks to Pastor House for allowing the piano recital to be held at Mt. Orab Bible Baptist Church, and to staff member Rob Moore for preparing the church for the recital.