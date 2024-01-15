In a collaborative effort to support local entrepreneurs and foster economic growth, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce and Duke Energy Foundation have come together to provide monetary awards to several small businesses in the area. The recipients of the monetary awards were announced at the December Monthly Membership Meeting held on December 21, 2023. The event highlighted the importance of community partnerships in driving economic development and creating opportunities for local businesses to thrive.

The breakdown of the monetary awards is as follows:

• $5,000 Recipients: Hometown Screen Printing and R. Varney Marketing & Photography

• $3,000 Recipients: Lu Lu’s Suds and Redeemed Homestead

• $2,000 Recipients: Jail Break Inn, R&R Poultry Farm, Bushel N A Peck LLC, and National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Brown County

• $1,000 Recipient: Curry’s Crafting Corner

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce expressed gratitude for the Duke Energy Foundation’s partnership, emphasizing the positive impact such collaborations can have on the growth and sustainability of local businesses. Both organizations are dedicated to fostering a thriving business community in Brown County, recognizing that the success of small businesses contributes significantly to the overall prosperity of the region.

As the awarded businesses embark on their journey of expansion and development, the community eagerly anticipates witnessing the positive outcomes of this joint initiative by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce and Duke Energy Foundation.