Local drama instructor makes a difference

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“All the world’s a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances;

And one man (woman) in his (her) time plays many parts”…(Shakespeare)

Lee Willson, Drama Instructor for Eastern High School in Brown County and resident of Peebles, Ohio, plays many parts, all of which deserve a standing ovation.

Willson is a graduate of The Ohio State University. She began her career as an English teacher at Indianola Junior High in Columbus, Ohio, and later taught at Peebles and Eastern. Willson has taught the gamut in the English realm, including literature, English, journalism, yearbook, and drama. She has directed over 15 plays at Eastern alone.

Tara Plymesser, Head of Behavior Health Criminal Justice and Probation Division for the Adams County Health Department, was a former student of Mrs. Willson and had glowing remarks about her experience in English and the Yearbook. She said, “The black sheep were all attracted to Mrs. Willson.”

When Willson retired and COVID hit, she discovered, “I did not enjoy sitting at home.” Once school reopened and the Eastern Drama Department had an opening for an instructor again, they contacted Willson, and she said, “Yes!” She knew she wanted to return and make a difference doing what she loved.

Willson remains close with some of her former students. Plymesser’s class invited her to their 25th reunion, where she and Willson caught up on one another’s lives, and Plymesser learned that Willson had retired from teaching.

When some of the children at Wilson Children’s Home became interested in drama, Plymesser said, “I knew the perfect person.” She reached out to Willson. Even though the project never transpired, Plymesser was determined to keep the reconnection to Willson.

Family Court started on Fridays at Adams County Common Pleas Court, and Plymesser had an idea to utilize Willson’s talents and compassion. Working primarily with women whose children were in foster placement, Plymesser wanted to develop a program that would encourage the mothers’ self-assurance. She approached Willson, and they started a “Proactive Life Class” that meets weekly. Willson described the program as a drama workshop designed to get the ladies out of their comfort zone. The intention is to work on confidence and self-worth and have fun.

Plymesser imparted to Willson that when someone is battling addiction and is trying to survive and get their kids back – everything is overwhelming and oppressive. Willson was curious about how the participants would respond to her various activities and exercises. After their first meeting, she was encouraged that the ladies were open to the ideas.

They kicked things off in December with an interactive theatre experience performing for the individuals at Venture Productions and children residing at the Children’s Home. Willson shares a backstory as to why this event held special meaning. Her Eastern students were previously involved in the Breakfast With Santa that used to be held by GE. Lesa Dixon had graciously donated the costumes for Willson’s efforts with the courts. During one of those GE breakfasts, a little boy carefully opened the gift he received, ensuring that he didn’t tear the paper and kept the wrapping intact. He then took the present to his mom and asked her if they could rewrap the gift so he could be sure to have a present to unwrap on Christmas morning. One of Willson’s students was an acting elf who heard the exchange and began to cry. Willson said, “We don’t understand how important this is.” And so, Willson, Plymesser, Adams County Common Pleas Court, and Eastern Drama students set out to make a memorable interactive theatre experience for the holiday season.

Willson gave the ladies the freedom to decide the topic and name of the play. “A Unique Christmas With The Perfect Misfits” was a collaborative project as each participant created their character, and Willson wrote the script based on those depictions. Willson’s Eastern students then ran a workshop full of activities and gifts the audience could make and take home with them.

Willson has been and continues to be involved in other supportive projects. Plymesser enlisted Willson’s speech and communication skills to assist two mothers with their speeches for the All-In Foster Summit. After discovering that these women lacked basic information regarding their child’s routine and favorite things after their child’s transition home, she became instrumental in creating “Life Books” for the women in Family Court’s children. Describing them as “Memory Books,” Willson and Plymesser’s goal is to have a fluid document that follows a child through their life journey and foster care experience and make the transition home smoother while continuing the book for the child to keep. The women participating in the Family Court will assist with the development of the book.

Another way Mrs. Willson has become an asset to the courts is by tutoring. Presently, she is tutoring a man from the 210 program in reading. Plymesser said they want this person to succeed, and reading is a significant component of many achievements. One of the goals is to help him obtain a driver’s license. Plymesser asked, “Can you imagine going through life not being able to read and getting a job – Never having anybody who assists you or wants to assist you?” The gentleman Willson is tutoring is now reading at a third-grade level and just read “The Giving Tree.” His goal is to be able to read to his children.

Willson became involved in the Courthouse Classroom when a 12-year-old child struggled with credit recovery. The situation can be challenging, and the child communicated he was overwhelmed. Plymesser explained that the amount of work some children need to complete is daunting. Willson said, “We are making progress.” She continued that we must discover the obstructions the system has caused this child and others. “I want him to succeed,” said Willson, “it’s my top priority.”

We can also expect more theatrical experiences from the participants of Family Court. Next up – monologues – perhaps about their journeys and reader’s theatre, hopefully in conjunction with the radio. Willson dreams of obtaining funding for a theatre so drama and arts in Adams County have a building where they don’t have to share space and work around other schedules.

Seeing and valuing everyone is Willson’s nature. She is adamant in her stance always to treat someone who struggles academically with dignity and respect. She said, “I don’t care what your last name is. I don’t care how much money you have. You and I – that’s it. If you have trouble, I’ll help you figure it out. If you don’t – I’ll make you fly.” She was determined to fight for kids on the margins when she became a teacher. She said, “I made sure I was a champion for those kids.”