SBAAC hands out cross country awards

The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of girls cross country all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Claire Moore (Williamsburg), Lydia Klump (Georgetown), Elizabeth Cahall (Georgetown), Molly Seabaugh (East Clinton), Kaylyn Deaton (East Clinton), Lucy Sullivan (Clermont Northeastern), Brady Sterbling (Bethel-Tate), and Addison Johns (Bethel-Tate). Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of girls cross country all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Madilyn Brausch (Wilmington), Hadley Jones (Western Brown), Elizabeth Hauserman (New Richmond), Riley Davis (New Richmond), Peyton Dooloukas (Goshen), Emma Anderson (Goshen), Hailey Myers (Clinton-Massie), and Malea Beam (Clinton-Massie). Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys cross country all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Alex Boland (Williamsburg), Jacob Faught (Georgetown), Jackson Seabaugh (East Clinton), Luke Hauserman (Clermont Northeastern), Peyton Geer (Clermont Northeastern), Ryder Crawford (Clermont Northeastern), Jackson Crawford (Clermont Northeastern), and Blake Aylward (Bethel-Tate). Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown High School’s junior cross country standout, Jude Woodruff, is the 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Cross Country Runner of the Year, leading the Western Brown Broncos to a league title this past fall. Woodruff won this year’s SBAAC American Division boys cross country championship race with 5K finish time of 15:53.

The Broncos were awarded their league championship trophy during the SBAAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Hamersville School on Nov. 8. Woodruff and those named to the SBAAC American and National divisions cross country first teams, as well as the cross country coaches of the year, also received their awards during last months fall banquet.

Western Brown’s Chad Sexton received the SBAAC American Division Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year Award.

Western Brown boys receiving first team awards were – Woodruff, sophomore Brayden Dill, and senior Ethan Burneson.

Winning the SBAAC National Division in boys cross country was the Clermont Northeastern Rockets. Clermont Northeastern senior Ryder Crawford received the SBAAC National Division Runner of the Year Award, while Clermont Northeastern’s Alanna Lindley received the National Division Coach of the Year Award for boys cross country.

Among those earning SBAAC National Division First Team awards was Georgetown senior Jacob Faught.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men finished as the 2023 SBAAC National Division girls cross country champs.

Georgetown’s Mike McHenry received the National Division Coach of the Year Award for girls cross country.

Among those receiving SBAAC National Division First Team cross country awards were Georgetown junior Elizabeth Cahall and Georgetown sophomore Lydia Klump.

The New Richmond Lady Lions claimed this year’s SBAAC American Division girls cross country title. Goshen sophomore Peyton Dooloukas received the SBAAC American Division Runner of the Year Award for girls cross country, and New Richmond’s Toby Lewin received the American Division Coach of the Year Award for girls cross country.

Among those receiving SBAAC American Division First Team cross country awards was Western Brown senior Hadley Jones.