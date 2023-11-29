If you are trying to locate your next summer vacation spot, look no further than Lake Norman, NC! Located right outside of Charlotte, NC, this beautiful area has a lot to offer from the breathtaking lake to the amazing communities that surround it. We are sure you’ll feel right at home in Lake Norman. Keep reading to find out how you can plan for your trip there. —

1. Find a rental home

To go on vacation, you need a place to stay. The Lake Norman area is made up of 7 towns: Mooresville, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Sherrills Ford, Denver, and Troutman, so there are plenty of options to choose from. It would be easy to find a hotel here, but to get the most out of your experience, you should rent a lake house. Stay Lake Norman is a vacation rental website and a great resource to find you the perfect place! See rentals here

2. Rent a boat

If you are going to stay on the lake, then renting a boat is a must. Cruising around Lake Norman is an experience like no other, and you’ll be missing out if you do not have a boat. There are several businesses that provide boat rentals, see the list below:

• CS Boat Rentals

• Lake Norman Stay and Play

• Lake Norman Boat Rentals

• Lake Effects

4. Find Things To Do

With Lake Norman being a huge area, it can be overwhelming to find things to do. If you want to know what events and activities are going on, check out lakenormanrevealed.com. This website has a calendar full of events in Lake Norman. You can also find events happening in the big city, Charlotte. With the numerous events on lakenormanrevealed.com, we are sure you’ll find something you want to attend.

Lake Norman is the ultimate summer escape; we hope that you will find your way here next summer and experience the magic it has to offer!